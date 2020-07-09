Adda Hughes, 93, of West Paducah, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones.
Adda retired from Lourdes and enjoyed being a homemaker after retirement. She was a member of Central Church of Christ and was a card shark who loved playing games with her family. Adda also enjoyed being in her garden. But most of all she loved spending precious time with her family.
Adda is survived by three children, Paula Fuller, Vicki (Richard) Burgess, and Deborah Cope; three brothers and five sisters; eight grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding Adda in death is her husband, Gordan W. Hughes; her parents, Cecil and Vera Faye Darnall; four sisters, and one brother.
Services for Adda will be held Friday, July 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. with burial at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens to follow. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to service hour. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Mercy Hospice (P.O. Box 7100 Paducah, Kentucky 42002) in her honor.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindsefuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
