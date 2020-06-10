Adam Shane Kerr, 59, of West Paducah, died 5:01 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his home.
He was a truck driver, of the Protestant faith, and a Navy veteran of the Persian Gulf War.
He is survived by his wife, Amanda Kerr of West Paducah; and a son, David Kerr of Paducah.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George G. Kerr and Sally L. (McFeathers) Kerr; and a brother.
A memorial service will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at a later date. Burial will be at Southside Cemetery in Pittsburgh.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations made to: American Cancer Society, 3140 Parisa Drive, Paducah, KY 42003; or Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-7100.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.