METROPOLIS, Ill. — Adam Edward Schneider, 39, of Metropolis, passed away on Dec. 10, 2021, at home with family by his side.
Adam was born in Paducah, Kentucky to Larry LaVelle Schneider and Mary (Riggio) Schneider on Jan. 3, 1982. He attended Vienna High School and Massac County High School where he graduated in the year 2000. Adam then attended Shawnee Community College and played baseball. He also attended the University of Utah, and Southern Illinois University in Carbondale where he was a semester away from graduating with an Electrical Engineering Degree and graduating with honors.
Adam was an Eagle Scout and enjoyed anything outdoors. He was a gifted athlete and had a love and passion for all sports. He loved playing basketball and baseball and cherished the friendships and experiences that these sports gave him. Most everyday he could be found in the backyard practicing with his dad, sisters and brother. But his great passion was the game of baseball. He spent hours as a kid playing step ball, which set the stage for him to excel at the game. He played first base, short stop and was an outstanding pitcher. He played through college and had the privilege of playing in the World Series and on the Tradewater Pirates, a semi-pro team.
Adam also had a deep love for music. He loved all types of music and was never afraid to try a new instrument. He mastered the piano, guitar and harmonica, and loved to entertain friends and family. His favorite teams were the St. Louis Cardinals and Duke University. Many memorable hours were spent by his dad and mom’s side watching and listening to games.
Adam was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had a strong testimony of our Savior Jesus Christ and of His love for him. That love carried him through many hard times. Adam knew he would one day live with his Heavenly Father and be with his family forever.
Adam was a shining light to all who knew him. The friends he made while in his high school and college years were a significant part of his life. In 2005, Adam was in a car accident and suffered a traumatic brain injury, which changed the course of his life. Although it was a hard thing to endure, the lessons and blessings that have come into so many lives as a result of his presence over the past almost 17 years, is something that is hard to express. His example of endurance and perseverance, which he has always possessed, will live on in the lives of those he has touched. Our family will be eternally grateful for those select individuals that have helped care for him during this time.
He is preceded in death by his father, Larry LaVelle Schneider; grandparents Clarence LaVelle Schneider, Violet (Armstrong) Schneider, Thomas John Riggio, and Sallie Grace (Vaughn) Riggio.
Adam is survived by his mother, Mary Grace (Riggio) Schneider, of Metropolis, two sisters, Rachael (Schneider) Coakley and husband Price, of Metropolis, Sarah (Schneider) McCraw and husband Rick of Metropolis, and Lucas Schneider and wife Katie (Harper) of St. Louis, Missouri. He was also blessed with nine nieces and one nephew, Jessica Coakley, Lauren Coakley, Madalynn Coakley, Elise Coakley, Cali McCraw, Lydia McCraw, Hayden McCraw, Mavaney Schneider, Adelaide Schneider, and Lyla Schneider.
Visitation and funeral will be held on Dec. 18, 2021, at Loftus McManus Funeral Home. Visitation will be open to the public from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m., with the 1 p.m. funeral. to begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Massac Memorial Gardens in Metropolis.
Pallbearers will be Lucas Schneider, Matt Glass, Marc Glass, Jake Glass, Zach Hosman, Andrew Long, and Daniel Shannon. Honorary pallbearers will be Hayden McCraw, Rick McCraw, Price Coakley, Tim Reagan, Corby Hight, Marcus Helton, Ben Bunch, Russ Krueter and Corey Waters.
Our family wishes to extend their gratitude to all family and friends who reached out through visits, memorials, cards, food, prayers, phone calls and texts, which all provided comfort to each of us at this time.
