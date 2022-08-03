Adam E. “Big A” Meyer, 41, of Paducah, formerly of Metropolis, Illinois, passed away at 11:26 a.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
A Celebration of Adam’s life will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Free Spirit Biker Church, 2380 John L. Puryear Drive, Paducah, with Dennis Lawrence officiating. The family encourages casual dress.
Adam was formerly a corrections officer with the Massac County Sheriff’s Department and attended Free Spirit Biker Church. He was a member of the IUOE Local 181 in Paducah, where he was a mechanic. Adam was an avid motorcyclist but most of all a dedicated family man. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and more. He will be deeply missed.
Adam is survived by his wife of 19 years, Melissa “Missy” (Stewart) Meyer; children, Lillian “Lily” Meyer, Gabriel “Gabe” Meyer, and Hannah Meyer; mother, Libby Meyer; siblings, Michael Meyer, Joseph A. Meyer and wife Allison and Angel Meyer; mother-in-law, Alma Stewart; several nieces and nephews.
Adam was preceded in death by his father, Jerry W. Meyer; father-in-law, Boyd Stewart; and aunt, Ruth Oliver.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at the church.
Memorials may be made in Adam’s name to Loftus-McManus Funeral Home, P.O. Box 760, Metropolis, IL 62960; or via his obituary www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com/adam-meyer to help the family with the funeral expenses.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis.
To plant a tree in memory of Adam Meyer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.