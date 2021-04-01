Adaisha Ty’Kedra “Dae Dae” Riley, 24, of Paducah, died at 1:14 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Survivors include her father, Yul Reese of Paducah; three brothers, Yul Reese Jr., of Chicago, and Daiquan Harmon and Shawn Reese both of Paducah; 10 sisters, Shanice Holliman of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Mary Reese of Milwaukee, Illinois, Fredericka Davis of Chicago, Ajala Stanton, Shanti Reese Jonesha Harmon, Santasia Trice and Nakya Trice, all of Paducah, and K’Liauna Reese and Adriauna Reese both of Danville; her maternal grandmother, Sheneal Loving of Paducah; her paternal grandfather, Byron Nelson of Paducah; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jennifer Riley Shaw; and grandmother, Johnice Reese.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home with the Rev. Sharon Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the funeral home.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may leave online condolences or light a candle on pettusrowlandfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.