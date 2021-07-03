Ada Mae Fields, 75, of Paducah, died at 2:31 p.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was a member of First Liberty Missionary Baptist Church and retired as a childcare provider for Western Baptist Child Care Development Center.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Clarence Fields; one daughter, Clarissa White of Paducah; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one brother, Kenneth Bowden of St. Albans, New York; one sister, Veronica Parham of Paducah; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters and four brothers.
Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home with the Rev. Marcus White officiating. Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Friends may call 9 a.m. until the funeral hour Monday at the funeral home. Masks are required for all in attendance.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
