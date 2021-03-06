Abbie Stokes, 59, of Paducah, passed away at 2:55 a.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, at Providence Pointe Healthcare in Paducah.
Mrs. Stokes was a homemaker and of the Church of Christ faith.
She is survived by her husband, James E. Stokes of Paducah; mother, Anna L. Muller of Paducah; two sons, Jimmy Stokes and wife Jennifer of Blandville, Michael Stokes (Kristin Holmes) of Paducah; daughter, Brooke Stokes (Travis Shutika) of Paducah; close friend, Glen Pesek; brother, Jimmy Copeland (Tracy) of Des Moines, Iowa; sister, Kym Johnson (Marty) of Paducah; three grandsons, Wesley Bolton, Clayton Stokes, Landon Stokes; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Copeland; stepfather, Albert H. Muller.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Paducah.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
