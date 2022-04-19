HODGENVILLE — Aaron Andrew Reding, 48, of Hodgenville, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Ashley Carr Reding, formerly of Paducah, and three children, Kathryn, Andrew, and Adam Reding; his parents, Mark and Barb Reding; four brothers and five sisters; and his in-laws, Michael and Debbie (Shemwell) Stone of Paducah and Rick and Janell (Foshee) Carr of Kevil.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral.com.
