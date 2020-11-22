A.J. “Jim” Bellamy, 85, of Paducah, was called home to be with the Lord he faithfully served at 3:25 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020.
Born to Clarence and Della Bellamy on January 16, 1935, in Bardwell, he roamed the hills and hollers of Carlisle County with his brothers and sisters. As a teenager he played varsity basketball for the Bardwell Indians, instilling a love for basketball that led to many, many years as an avid Kentucky Wildcats fan.
He married Kay Manker on July 24, 1965, and they enjoyed 55 years of a beautiful marriage, filled with the kind of love and friendship that was never boastful, but was strong, steady and everlasting. Together they raised a family that included three children, 11 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 2 great, great grandchildren.
Jim worked in the sawmill business most of his life as a much sought after Automatic Sawmill Operator, retiring in 2000 from Averitt Lumber Company. He also was a retired Southern Baptist Minister, pastoring at Lola Baptist Church until his retirement from preaching in 2009. After his retirement, he loved spending time in “Pepa’s Workshop”, swinging in the backyard with his wife, and enjoying his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Della Bellamy. Four brothers, Cleo Bellamy, Bill Bellamy, Elwood Bellamy, and Leon Bellamy. Three sisters, Stella Bellamy, Beulah Bridges, and Mary Ruth Bellamy.
Surviving are wife, Kay Bellamy (Manker). Sons, Randy (Tammy) Bellamy, and Patrick (Darlene) Bellamy. Daughter, Cathy (Eric) Rudolph. Grandchildren, Michael, Kevin, Ashley, Tyler, Chelsea, Cassie, Samantha, David, Carrie, Jackson and Allee. 14 great and great-great grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Due to current restrictions due to COVID-19, funeral services will be private.
The family asks that expressions of sympathy be made to the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center: P.O. Box 7100 Paducah, KY 42002-7100
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.