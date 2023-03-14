BATON ROUGE, La. — John 14:1-2 “Do not let your heart be troubled; believe in God, believe also in Me. In My Father’s house are many rooms; if that were not so, I would have told you, because I am going there to prepare a place for you.”
A.D. Riley, 91, died unexpectedly at Magnolia Brook Assisted Living Facility in Baton Rouge, on March 9, 2023. Mr. Riley was born July 11, 1931, in Paducah, Kentucky. He had resided in Baton Rouge since 1985 and was a long-time member of University Baptist Church. After graduating Augusta Tilghman High School, he married his sweetheart, Martha Sue Gamblin. They were married for 69 years before her death in November 2019. Mr. Riley served in the United States Army and was discharged as a Captain from the 439th Civil Affairs Division during the Berlin Mobilization. He graduated from Murray State University with a triple major in Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics in 1957 and did a year of post graduate work at the University of Kentucky. He began working at Allied Chemical/Honeywell in 1958 as a bench chemist. After 37 years, he retired in 1995 from Honeywell as the Director of Manufacturing of Fluorocarbons. He was plant manager of the Metropolis Works plant from 1973 — 1978. Mr. Riley was an avid golfer and Kentucky basketball fan. He travelled around the country attending SEC and NCAA championship tournaments. He travelled extensively with his wife and family after his retirement. He was involved in leadership positions throughout his life and was the chairman of the Louisiana Chemical Association. He was the Chairman of the Board of the Metropolis Country Club and facilitated the expansion of that club from a nine hole to eighteen hole course in 1978. His greatest love and joy was his family. He spent many vacations, and countless hours, with his grandchildren, son and daughter-in-law. He had an excellent sense of humor, and was a great storyteller. He was well loved and respected by his colleagues, friends, and family. He is survived by his son Greg Riley (Paige) of Zachary, Louisiana, a grandson, Patrick Riley and granddaughter Brooke Riley of Baton Rouge. His nephews Steve Fenwick of West Paducah, John Gamblin and Steve Gamblin of Paducah and niece Janice Butler of Paducah, and Carrole Vaught of Graniteville, South Carolina. He was preceded in death by his wife Martha G. Riley, his parents Dolphus Nelson Riley and Trixie Lillian Potter and two sisters, Edith Pinnegar and Wilma Fenwick. The family would like to especially thank Sheri Griffin and the staff of Magnolia Brook Assisted Living Facility and Dr. David Fontenot for taking such good care of our father and grandfather.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.