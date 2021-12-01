BENTON — After being cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic, Zion’s Cause Baptist Church will once again hold its Walk Through Bethlehem this year.
This year’s event, which offers attendees a look at what Bethlehem may have been like at the time of Jesus’ birth, will run Dec. 3-5, from 6-8 p.m.
The annual immersive Nativity experience will include a visit with the Three Kings, stop at the open air market, a visit with Mary and Joseph at the Bethlehem Inn, a visit at the stables, and end with a angelic serenade from angels.
Refreshments and warm beverages will be served at the end of the walk.
