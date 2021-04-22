Land Between the Lakes National Recreation area is taking a massive budget cut in recreation and heritage from the U.S. Forest Service.
To give some perspective, in fiscal year 2015, the budget was $2.5 million; the 2020 fiscal year budget was $1.8 million; the 2021 year was cut to $77,000 and by 2022, the U.S. Forest Service will budget zero dollars.
A zero dollar budget means the U.S. Forest Service could cut places like welcome stations, Energy Lake Campground, picnic areas, firearm shooting areas, the Homeplace, Brandon Springs, Woodlands Nature Station, as well as no maintenance of the trails.
With these closures, LBL would realize only $1 million in savings from the $2.5 million cut. Facility maintenance has gone from $1.6 million in fiscal 2015 to $134,000.
Lyon County Judge-Executive Wade White said after meeting with the U.S. Forest Service on Tuesday, there was no real explanation as to why it’s cutting the recreation and heritage budget to zero dollars for the fiscal 2022. He says surrounding counties and beyond in west Kentucky will feel the ripple effect of lack of tourism and a hard hit to the economy from the budget cut.
“I don’t think the pandemic has anything to do with it, the numbers were really good last March, and on all the way through the summer, everything,” White said.
“We get more funding because of the pandemic, but, then we turn around and the one thing that draws people, when they can’t be indoors, they can be outdoors, and now we’re shutting down our outdoor recreational area. So, no, I think it’s just the opposite, I would just be guessing if I’m trying to figure out why these cuts are so massive and pointed at Land Between the Lakes, when I don’t know that there’s real cuts out there for the Forest Service.”
White said when the Forest Service took over, the intent was for 70% of money at LBL be appropriated from Washington, D.C., and 30% from local revenue. In fiscal 2021, it will be 45% appropriated from D.C. and 55% local revenue.
U.S. Forest Service officials said, “At the start of Fiscal Year 2021, we transitioned to a new budget structure designed to improve how we manage our funds. As with previous budget structures, this new structure does not affect the overall level of funds appropriated by Congress. The new structure provides greater transparency to Congress and all Americans in how we manage their national forests and grasslands.
“We will continue to work with our partners and the public to ensure we accomplish our mission-critical work.”
