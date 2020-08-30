Yvonne Kirkpatrick Jewell, 96, of Paducah, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Paducah.
She was a member of Way of Christ Bible Fellowship and was a former educator in the New York public school systems.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George W. Jewell; parents Major Gorin Kirkpatrick and Jonnie Crutchfield Wilson Kirkpatrick, three brothers and four sisters.
She is survived by four nieces, Viann Bristow Thomas, of Paducah; Judy Wilson-Heard, Phillis Thompson and Inga Nash, all of Louisville; one nephew, Russell Kirkpatrick Jr., of Birmingham, Alabama; and several cousins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus Rowland Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
