A national panel discussion with Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander-owned small business owners Thursday, conducted by the U.S. Small Business Administration, included Two Rivers Fisheries founder Angie Yu.
The live online panel session was part of the SBA’s celebration of Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Month, with participants discussing how their businesses survived the pandemic and are recovering.
Yu was joined on the panel by Rakesh Srivastava, Innovative Prosthetics & Orthotics, Hastings, Nebraska; Raj Mehta, Raj Technologies Inc., Plainview, New York; and Chera Amlag, Hood Famous Bakeshop, Seattle, Washington.
Han Nguyen, deputy associate administrator, SBA office of communications and public liaison, moderated the panel session, which also featured video messages from U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, and U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii.
Thursday’s hour-long session was part of the SBA’s effort to help small businesses recover, rebuild and gain resiliency, Nguyen said.
Yu offered some personal background and a brief synopsis of her business, located in Wickliffe in Ballard County.
“I was born and raised in China. Thirty years ago I came to the United States and started my import-export business in Los Angeles,” she said, noting “seafood is one of my product lines.”
In 2010 she read in the news about Asian carp, and how the highly-invasive species was “causing a lot of trouble along the Mississippi River and its tributaries (in western Kentucky).”
In 2013, she moved to Wickliffe and, with the help of the Ballard County Industrial Board, got a building and received financial support from a number of entities, including Purchase Area Development District and Murray State University Small Business Development Center.
She recounted starting her business by engaging a few commercial fishermen to provide product, then flash-freezing the fish and exporting them around the world.
“Like all business owners, we experienced the ups and downs. And, like a lot of business owners I spent a lot of sleepless nights,” she said.
“But with our hard-working team, we grow every year. In 2013, we processed a half-million pounds of Asian carp. In 2019, we processed 6.8 million pounds.”
The business initially worked with three groups of fishermen and now works with more than 30, Yu said. Two Rivers Fisheries was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, like so many other businesses.
“Last year was a really difficult year for us. We lost markets, we lost buyers and ocean shipping for exports stopped,” she said. “But luckily, we had PPP (payroll protection program) and EIDL (SBA economic injury disaster loan) ... we survived.”
In answering a question about how she as an owner kept herself and her team motivated, Yu offered:”I think this is the Asian culture, resilience, and also the internal drive. This helped our team to stay together, to stay strong and survive the pandemic, and also, the SBA programs were very helpful to us.”
Yu also answered questions about plans for the future and any advice she would have for someone seeking to start their own business.
“We’ve got a plan for the next few years, to truly turn this ‘trash’ fish into treasure. Actually, Asian carp is very nutritious and we can feed the world with this fish.
“This is our asset, and we can bring a lot of jobs along the Mississippi River. We need fishermen, we need transportation, and we need workers to process the fish,” she said.
She also mentioned that plans are continuing for the development of an industrial park with Asian carp-related businesses. Seven investors have bought property to develop the park, although the pandemic did delay things last year.
As for any advice: “Just stay strong, resilient, not giving up.”
