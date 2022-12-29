PADNWS-12-29-22 YOUTH LEAD - PHOTO

Fifth row, left to right: Elena Adkins, Ross Aldridge, Quinterious Bailey, Reese Barnhill, Reed Bowling, Bella Brown, Alyssa Campanello; fourth row, left to right: Fiona Caywood, Wilson Ceglinski, Owen Cody, Weslyn Durfee, RaeLynn Felker, Ben Frederich, Dixie Hall; third row, left to right: A’nniya Harris, Reagan Hartman, Claire Hickey, Aubrey Hill, Claire Johnson, Ali Rose Joyner, Jacob Julian; second row, left to right: Rachel Lowe, Weston Miller, Kilee Minter, Jill Nichols, Mabrey Perdue, Thomas Powless, Carmen Redwine; first row, left to right: Emmy Seaton, Landon Snyder, Jane Taylor, Jackson Willett, Luke Wilson, Kyler Yazigi.

The participants for the Youth LEAD Class #12 for 2022-23 have been selected and recently began their program. Thirty-four area youth were selected to participate in Class #12.

Class members take part in a five-month educational course that began with orientation in November and concludes with their graduation at the Paducah Chamber Power in Partnership breakfast in April.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In