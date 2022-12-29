The participants for the Youth LEAD Class #12 for 2022-23 have been selected and recently began their program. Thirty-four area youth were selected to participate in Class #12.
Class members take part in a five-month educational course that began with orientation in November and concludes with their graduation at the Paducah Chamber Power in Partnership breakfast in April.
Youth LEAD is a program designed to develop and prepare students for future community support and leadership roles in Paducah-McCracken County. Youth LEAD is for high school juniors. Students spend one day a month learning about human needs and service learning, communication and career development, business and economy, law and government, and health care in Paducah and McCracken County.
The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Leadership Paducah Alumni Association coordinate the program.
Members of Class #12 are as follows:
McCracken County High School — Ross Aldridge, Quinterious Bailey, Reese Barnhill, Reed Bowling, Alyssa Campanello, Wilson Ceglinski, Owen Cody, Raelynn Felker, Ben Frederich, Dixie Hall, Aubrey Hill, Claire Johnson, Ali Rose Joyner, Weston Miller, Jill Nichols, Mabrey Perdue, Thomas Powless, Carmen Redwine, and Emmy Seaton.
Paducah Tilghman High School — Elena Adkins, Bella Brown, Fiona Caywood, Weslyn Durfee, A’nniya Harris, Reagan Hartman, Jacob Julian, Kilee Minter, Landon Snyder, and Jane Taylor.
St. Mary High School — Jackson Willett, Luke Wilson, and Kyler Yazigi.
Community Christian Academy — Claire Hickey and Rachel Lowe.
