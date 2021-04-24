YOUTH LEAD Class 10 members announced by chamber

The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce announced its 10th Youth LEAD class on Friday. Class 10 includes 32 area students.
The Youth LEAD program — “LEAD” stands for “Leadership, Education and Development” — began as a means for high school juniors to gain professional development and leadership training.
“It’s actually patterned somewhat after our Paducah Leadership program for adults,” Chamber President Sandra Wilson said. “They have a lot of the same programs.
“Now, we are looking at Youth LEAD more as workforce development for our community, too. We tell the students that we want to wow them on our community so they will want to locate here after they have finished their education and be a part of our community as a business owner, entrepreneur or an employee in one of our great companies.”
The members of Youth LEAD Class 10 are:
• McCracken County High School: Addison Allen, Karlie Bowen, Barrett Buchanan, Stevie Collins, Carlie England, Madelyn Faughn, Tylee Haws, Hillary Hollowell, Ava Kelly, Willie Lin, Xack Masek, Bri McGregor, Emma Morrow, Reese Pohte, Ali Richard, Ethan Roberts, Olivia Townsend and Bailey Watts.
• Paducah Tilghman High School: Lois Akpabio, Natalie Besaw, Renee Chua, Gabrielle Copeland, Dana Hernandez, Lillian Holm, Zabrina Hunter, Kate LeBuhn and Harli Morris.
• St. Mary High School: Kali Patel, Therese Smith and Lily Wilson.
• Community Christian Academy: Ashley Kendall and Sara Neiswender.
Youth LEAD students are selected through an application process. Applications are brought to area schools, and counselors distribute them to their high school juniors.
The students turn in their applications to the high schools, and high school administrators make the first choice of students to join the program and sends that list back to the Paducah Chamber.
A chamber committee made up of Leadership Paducah Alumni Association board members and Paducah Chamber board members makes the final choice as to who will be a part of the Youth LEAD class.
“The chamber has really taken more of a leadership role with the program this year with Molly Thompson, who is our new member services director,” Wilson said. “One of her degrees is in community development and leadership. She is working very closely with our alumni association on the Youth LEAD program.”
The Class 9 program will feature five programs. It usually has six, but the list was shortened by the pandemic.
“In May, we’re having arts history and tourism, so (the students) will be downtown, and they’ll be outside a lot, too,” Wilson said. “They will be touring the Columbia Theater and the Quilt Museum — just different things about our community.
“Then, we’ll do (classes on) business and economy, communications, law and government, and health care and human needs.”
Classes are done once a month from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Participants also do an individual project within the community, such as volunteering or using the public library for a project.
“They have to complete a resume and they have to do a presentation in front of the class,” Wilson said.
The COVID-19 pandemic altered the usual schedule for last year’s Youth LEAD class. The five-month educational course began with an orientation and first class earlier this month and concludes with their graduation from the program at the Paducah Chamber Power in Partnership breakfast in November.
“Normally, the 2020-21 class (Class 9) would have started in the fall, but we delayed the program due to COVID-19 restrictions,” Wilson said. “We now feel we can safely host the class, and Class 10 will be divided between participants’ junior and senior years.”
Class 10 will begin its Youth LEAD classes in November, getting back on track with a fall start and a class full of juniors.
The local Youth LEAD program began in 2012, developing local groups of future leaders for almost a decade.
“We have students from the four schools systems — Paducah, McCracken County, St. Mary and Community Christian — and their counselors and administrators are very supportive of this program,” Wilson said. “We are thrilled to present this program to the community.”
