Youth LEAD Class #12 for 2022-23 recently completed the six-month program. A graduation ceremony for the participants was held at the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s Power in Partnership Breakfast. Students from McCracken County High School, Paducah Tilghman High School, St. Mary High School and Community Christian Academy participated in the program this year.
Owen Cody, a junior at McCracken County High School, was recognized as the outstanding student and received a $500 scholarship from the Leadership Paducah Alumni Association.
