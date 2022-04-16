Youth LEAD Class #11 for 2021-22 has completed the program. A graduation ceremony for the 35-member class was held at the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s April Power in Partnership breakfast. Students from McCracken County High School, Paducah Tilghman High School and St. Mary High School participated in the program this year.
Camille Frederich, a junior at McCracken County High School, was recognized as the Outstanding Student and received a $500 scholarship from the Leadership Paducah Alumni Association. Three students spoke at the breakfast: Karsyn Allard, McCracken County High School; Maddy Hatton, St. Mary High School; and Maya Romanak, Paducah Tilghman High School.
Youth LEAD is for high school juniors. Students spend one day a month learning about human needs and service learning, communication and career development, business and economy, law and government, and health care in Paducah and McCracken County.
Members of the 2021-22 Class #11 are as follows:
McCracken County High School — Karsyn Allard, Camryn Beatty, Kendall Brown, Hannah Bryan, Melody Darnell, Camille Frederich, Jeremiah Grogan, Mary Helen Hickey, Nathan King, Josh Kuntz, Molly Musselman, Emanuel Puertollano, Carley Resser, Hannah Riley, Haden Scruggs, Caroline Smith, Carson Sullivan, Ellie Whiteside and Caroline Wright.
Paducah Tilghman High School — Aneeza Ali, Kate Bidwell, Abby Brown, Riley Darnell, Leon dos Remedios, Alicia Durfee, Addie Franklin, Meghan Gruber, Madison Patel, Maya Romanak, Nathaniel Skinner and Abigail Wurth.
St. Mary High School — Maddy Hatton, Ellie Roof, Palmer Sims and Daniel Willett.
The Leadership Paducah Alumni Association (LPAA) assists the chamber in coordinating the program. LPAA is affiliated with the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce and is the alumni organization for Leadership Paducah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.