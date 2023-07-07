Youth Fair Overview_PHOTO

The annual Massac County Youth Fair gets underway next week with its returning events and a few new ones. The stick horse show will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, in the show arena.

 TERRA TEMPLE | The Planet

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. — With just over a week to go before the submission deadline, youth around the region are busy getting their entries ready for the annual Massac County Youth Fair.

This year’s fair will be July 14-22 on the fairgrounds, located at 4476 Korte Road, west of the Massac County High School football field.

