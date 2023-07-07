MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. — With just over a week to go before the submission deadline, youth around the region are busy getting their entries ready for the annual Massac County Youth Fair.
This year’s fair will be July 14-22 on the fairgrounds, located at 4476 Korte Road, west of the Massac County High School football field.
This year’s theme is “Sew It. Grow It. Show It.”
Along with the annual events that everyone associates with the Massac County Youth Fair, this year is bringing a few new events.
“As families grow and change, so does the youth fair,” said Tammie Obermark, the fair board president. “Adding new events keeps things fresh and up to date. By making some fun additions to evenings that are a bit slower, we can add value to the fair by bringing in a different crowd. That in turn, brings new families and youth to learn more and exhibit at the youth fair.”
New this year:
• A Vintage Car & Truck Show will be held from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, July 15.
• Pee Wee Showmanship allows exhibitors who are 6 and under to show their exhibition skills in the dairy, goats, swine, sheep and cattle categories. These youngsters can be assisted in the show ring by older youth or an adult.
The peewee class is scheduled during the different livestock shows throughout the week — Monday, July 17, at 9 a.m. The dairy cattle show will be followed by the goat show; Thursday, July 20, at 8 a.m. the swine show will be followed by the sheep show; and Saturday, July 22, at 11 a.m. the market swine show will follow the steer show.
“Currently, our youngest exhibitors can show in the dog, cat and horse shows. The Pee Wee Showmanship has been added for livestock exhibitors who are too young to exhibit in the youth fair for premium,” Obermark explained. “We want to build the excitement for future exhibitors at the Massac County Youth Fair. This will probably be one of the cutest additions to the fair.”
• Celebrity Showmanship will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, in the show arena. Local celebrities will showcase their exhibition skills in livestock — swine, sheep and cattle. Celebrities will be given instruction prior to entering the arena on the proper technique to show their animals and will be given a score in class, with a final “Master Celebrity Showman” declared based on the top scores.
Obermark has been developing the idea for a Celebrity Showmanship night for a couple of years and tossed it out last year. “This is purely bragging rights for our celebrities, and we hope that it will bring a new crew to the fair to check out all the fun,” she said.
•••
This year’s fair schedule brings a change in days for some annual events. They include:
• The watermelon bust, sponsored by Shawnee Community College, will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at the horse arena, prior to the Farm Follies.
• The Farm Follies, sponsored by the Farm Bureau Young Farmers Committee, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18.
• The annual food auction will be held on Wednesday, July 19, following Celebrity Showmanship exhibit. The auction is of baked goods youth entered into the fair. The money raised during the food auction goes to the exhibitors.
•••
Annual favorites returning to the Massac County Youth Fair are:
• The Farm Toy Show kicks off the fair from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, and continues from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, July 15. Vendors will offer toys and accessories — some for sale, some for trade, some just for viewing — in the community center building.
• The Tractor & Farm Machinery Show brings tractors, implements, engines, horse-drawn tools and more to the fairgrounds from 8 a.m. until dark on Saturday, July 15. The featured make this year is Ford, but all makes will be represented. A tractor parade through Metropolis will be at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Tractor & Farm Machinery Show continues Sunday, July 16, at 8 a.m., ending with a 2 p.m. parade on the fairgrounds before closing at 3 p.m.
• The pedal tractor show will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 15.
• Kids 12 and under can show their strength during the kiddie pedal pull on Saturday, July 15. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. with the pulls at 1 p.m.
• Livestock shows will be held at scheduled times through fair week as youthful showmen bring their best animals, trained, brushed and trimmed, into the show ring. Only youth are allowed in the show ring; mom and dad, grandma and grandpa can cheer from the sidelines.
• Ducks will take to the show ring at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 15, followed by the rabbit show.
• The horse show starts at a later time — 6 p.m. Saturday, July 15 — in the horse arena.
• Monday, July 17, will find the show ring filled with dairy cattle at 9 a.m., followed by the goat show. The day ends at 6 p.m. with the dog show.
• The swine and sheep shows will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday, July 20.
• The beef show will be at 9 a.m. Friday, July 21, in the show arena. The cat show caps off the day at 5 p.m.
• Market shows are the last events of the week as market swine, steers and market lambs have their turns in the limelight beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22.
For all livestock shows, registration information, including tag numbers and birth dates showing month, day and year, must be mailed, emailed or brought to the fair office by the entry deadlines in the fair book.
•••
When the Farm Toy Show concludes Saturday, the community center building begins its transformation into the fair exhibit hall.
The exhibit hall is where kids from throughout the southern 13 counties of Illinois bring their best produce, crops, plants, floral arrangements, artwork, clothing and textiles, crafts, educational and vocational projects, and baked and canned goods. Each department also has themed exhibits designed to go along with the 2023 fair theme, “Sew It. Grow It. Show It.”
“There are a wide variety of classes in each department, so kids with any interest should be able to find projects they can exhibit, vying to win ribbons and premiums,” Obermark said.
Projects should be brought to the fairgrounds from 6-8 p.m. Monday, July 17, for pre-registered exhibits and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, for all projects, whether they were pre-registered or not. There will be locations within the building for projects to be registered and dropped off.
“To make the entry process go smoothly, pre-registration is more important than ever, as it permits entry tags to be printed and names listed for each department prior to the arrival of projects,” Obermark said.
Pre-registration forms can be emailed to youthfairmassac@gmail.com and are due by Wednesday, July 12.
“We strongly encourage you to email your entries so you can get confirmation that they have been received,” Obermark emphasized.
The exhibit hall will be open from 9 a.m. to noon and 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 20; 4-7 p.m. Friday, July 21; and 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, July 22.
Release of all projects in the exhibit hall is from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, July 22.
Premium payment for the all fair exhibitors will be from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, July 22. Those who cannot pick up their premium will need to make arrangements with the fair office.
Parking and entry to all fair events are free.
Check the fair schedule in the July 13 Metropolis Planet to have a chance to see favorite animals — or favorite youthful exhibitors — competing for ribbons and banners.
For more information about the Massac County Youth Fair, call 618-534-3376 or visit the fair’s Facebook page. The 2023 fair book is available at the Massac County Extension Office.
