Renee Shaw, director of public affairs and moderator for Kentucky Educational Television, spoke Wednesday to Paducah Rotarians about sharing stories from different areas of the Bluegrass State.
Shaw is visiting from Lexington to highlight western Kentucky communities on KET’s nightly program “Kentucky Edition.” This week, “Kentucky Edition” is featuring stories based in Paducah, Murray, Mayfield and Fancy Farm.
“Your story needs to be shared across the state,” Shaw said, during this week’s Rotary of Paducah meeting at The Carson Center.
“The fact that you’re celebrating the 25th year of your engineering program, that’s something to celebrate. The fact that you are taking the river boat and the barge commerce industry by storm, that’s a story to tell. The fact that you have a 10-year-designation as a creative UNESCO city, that needs to be elevated.”
With the help of community gatherings such as the Rotary Club meeting, Shaw and others can gauge what’s important to people in specific parts of Kentucky and reflect that in KET’s programming.
“It’s one thing to report about a community. It’s another thing to be in the town, to talk to the people, to hear what’s on your mind and to really actively listen to what’s important,” Shaw said.
“Kentucky Edition” strives to unite the state by engaging in the culture of urban and rural areas alike.
“We know that the local media landscape is shrinking. So, KET is in a unique position to be that connector across the state,” Shaw said.“You often hear about the urban rural divide. There’s Lexington, Louisville, northern Kentucky being more metropolitan cities, and I do believe that we don’t have to be an ‘Us vs. them’ — that we are united as we stand. Right, that’s our state motto.”
Shaw believes that the tensions between smaller and larger areas within Kentucky can be eased by sharing uplifting stories about individual communities on “Kentucky Edition.”
“That’s what we want to lift up, not that we’re going to ignore the issues, but there are people like you all. The Rotarians are known for that internationally, for being the lifters of community,” Shaw said.
“And every now and then, you just ought to see yourselves on television. Then, maybe we wouldn’t feel like we have so much division, if we’re able to tell the story of people who do come together at the right time, for the right reasons, that are not self-centered, then certainly we can get to higher ground.”
Last week, KET announced “Kentucky Edition” will broadcast from downtown Paducah today, and from Fancy Farm on Friday, leading up to the annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic. According to KET, “Kentucky Edition” airs each weekday at 6:30/5:30 p.m. on KET and at 11/10 p.m. on KET2. It may also be streamed on-demand at KET.org/KentuckyEdition or on the PBS Video app.
