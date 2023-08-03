Rotary

Kentucky Educational Television’s Renee Shaw addresses Paducah Rotarians on Wednesday during this week’s Rotary club meeting at The Carson Center.

 LAUREL SWANZ | The Sun

Renee Shaw, director of public affairs and moderator for Kentucky Educational Television, spoke Wednesday to Paducah Rotarians about sharing stories from different areas of the Bluegrass State.

Shaw is visiting from Lexington to highlight western Kentucky communities on KET’s nightly program “Kentucky Edition.” This week, “Kentucky Edition” is featuring stories based in Paducah, Murray, Mayfield and Fancy Farm.

