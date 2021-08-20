Some of the concern raised about the recent emergency regulations related to mask mandates in K-12 schools and child care facilities in Kentucky seems to be focused on the impact on children under 5 years of age.
That was apparent from testimony and related discussion during the General Assembly’s administrative regulation review subcommittee session Tuesday, where the panel found the two regulations from the Beshear administration deficient.
The votes by the subcommittee do not stop the regulations issued by the Kentucky Board of Education and the Department for Public Health that require children over the age of 2 to wear a mask in K-12 public schools and child care facilities. They do, however, mark the regulations to be acted on in the 2022 legislative session.
Eric Friedlander, secretary of Kentucky’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services, which DPH is an agency of, participated in the discussion focusing on the regulation regarding child care facilities.
“The universal use of masks and face coverings in child care settings is recommended, as we have heard many times, by the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics, and is an important strategy to help prevent the transmission of COVID and keep children physically present in pre-schools and child care settings,” said Friedlander, in opening comments before the panel.
“There’s also been a lot of discussion, and clearly I do thank you all on the committee who have spoken up for vaccines. Vaccines are our way out, and I want to encourage everyone, please get vaccinated,” he said.
Noting the lack of availability of vaccines for younger children, “the thing that we can do is keep them as safe as possible by asking — and requiring — that those children in these child care settings and the staff, wear masks.”
“The delta variant is now all across the world, and across Kentucky we are seeing spikes in cases, in hospitalizations, in ICU usage. I am very worried that we are getting ready to outstrip our hospital capacities and, to make one more point, there are 17 children who are today (Tuesday) in hospitals because of COVID. That is more than we have ever had in the hospital in this state,” he said.
“And, it is a concern of our common humanity and we do need to take care of each other.”
Testimony on both sides of the issue was given during the meeting.
District 2 State Sen. Danny Carroll, R-Benton, was one of two child care center operators who provided testimony opposing the regulation.
“I have witnessed what’s going on since implementation of this mandate and ... it is definitely counter-intuitive to expect that a 2-year-old or 3-year-old is going to keep a mask on,” said Carroll, CEO of Easterseals West Kentucky, whose services include a child care center.
“We have a very, very few kids that obviously their parents have worked with them and even in that capacity, the masks are not remaining on. And, it’s a constant struggle and it’s obviously not accomplishing anything and is making the situation worse.
“It’s a little better with the 4- and 5-year-olds. To attain uniformity, our entire days would be spent putting masks back on and washing hands and that would be the extent of the development of the child each day in order for it to be productive,” he said.
Carroll said he personally has no issues with masks, and regarding parents, “that’s a decision for them to make. I’ve had fathers in tears over this with their children ... they feel that strongly about it.”
He said the child care center is following the regulation’s mandates, but he would have preferred that representatives of child care facilities in Kentucky had been consulted prior to the regulation being issued.
“This part of it is just unfair to the kids, especially the 2- and 3-year-olds, unfair to parents who are adamantly opposed to their child wearing a mask to put them through this,” Carroll said.
At the close of the discussion prior to the vote, Friedlander answered a number of questions from legislators, including any known impacts seen from mask mandates.
“We’re still looking at those impacts. The preponderance of scientific evidence is on the side of masks and their efficacy in the transmission of infectious disease. We’re going to be looking at the impacts of our response, impact of COVID for years to come.
“And, I think it will take us years to figure out what things were most effective and what things were less effective,” he said.
“And, hopefully we can learn from those things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.