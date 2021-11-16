Two Ballard County students in the 5-to-11-year-old age group mistakenly received an adult dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday but suffered little negative effect from that vaccine.
The students are siblings and received the vaccine at a Wild Health clinic at their school.
Dr. Luke Murray, the COVID-19 director with Wild Health Inc., said the students’ parents were notified about the mistake.
“The issue was, when folks come up, there are two different vaccines that were placed in different containers on the same table,” he said. “So, obviously, there is sometimes a rush, so there was a mistake.
“Since that incident — it’s only happened one time — we have separated the tables and separated the doses so that you can’t even get access to an adult dose unless you specifically request it. We have multiple safeguards in place to prevent that from ever happening again.”
Murray said when someone age 5 to 11 gets an adult dose, the best thing to do is nothing.
“You don’t do anything different (for a child after receiving an adult dosage),” he said. “Don’t do anything extra or different is the most important thing because it is a natural, normal immune response.”
Wild Health will have COVID-19 vaccine clinics for those 12 and older at 451 Jordan Drive Tuesday through Saturday and Nov. 22-26; at Paducah Middle School on Friday and Dec. 3 and Dec. 10; and at Ballard Memorial High School on Dec. 2. No pediatric vaccines are available at these clinics.
To make an appointment, go to kyvax.wildhealth.com. The Jordan Drive location is listed as “Paducah Community.”
