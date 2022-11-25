Across west Kentucky, helping organizations teamed up with sponsors and restaurants to serve as much Thanksgiving Dinner as they could plate.
Last year, Community Kitchen served about 400 free Thanksgiving meals, but more than doubled that number Thursday, partnering with Big Ed’s and C-Plant Federal Credit Union to serve an estimated 1,000 meals.
“That made the difference, that we could come together,” said Sally Michelson, Community Kitchen executive director.
Big Ed’s owner Ed White supplied the turkey, dressing and sweet potatoes, while Community Kitchen took care of the green beans, ham, relish, rolls and dessert, Michelson said.
The nonprofit served dinner both in-person and drive-through, though Michelson said the dining room was especially popular.
“A lot of people like to come in because they don’t have family and they want to sit down and talk.”
At Bob’s Drive In, owner Neil Ward said his restaurant had served more than 300 meals by noon.
Ward partnered with Rosebower Baptist Church and Community Financial Services Bank (CFSB) to continue the five-year tradition.
“I grew up on the Southside. I love the Southside,” Ward said.
“My customers have been so good to me over the years. I just love to give back to the people … it’s one of those things we’d love to do more often if we could.”
Erica Baker, a relationship banking team leader with CFSB, said the bank was glad to partner with Ward and the church.
“Community is our purpose,” said Baker, whose husband and daughter volunteered to help serve Thursday.
“It’s rewarding,” she said of the appreciation diners showed for the meal.
“You know you’re doing something right,” Michelson said. Although Community Kitchen would have been open Thursday regardless, Michelson was glad to have the added benefit of working with Big Ed’s to serve people in need or who may have felt loneliness this holiday season.
“There’s been a lot of sadness over the last couple of years with COVID, still is. So if we can do this to give some joy, we’re happy that we could do that.”
