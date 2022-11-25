Across west Kentucky, helping organizations teamed up with sponsors and restaurants to serve as much Thanksgiving Dinner as they could plate.

Last year, Community Kitchen served about 400 free Thanksgiving meals, but more than doubled that number Thursday, partnering with Big Ed’s and C-Plant Federal Credit Union to serve an estimated 1,000 meals.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In