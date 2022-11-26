PADNWS-11-26-22 ODRS CHRISTMAS CEDARS - PHOTO

Eastern red cedar foliage, not pine-like, reveals the true juniper nature of this species.

 Contributed

The Humbug Police may storm your domain if you get too Christmassy too soon, but now that Thanksgiving has passed, yuletide resistance has softened.

With the stigma faded, you can now establish your Christmas tree without significant social backlash. One throwback option that the U.S. Forest Service managers of the Land Between the Lakes offer annually is the u-pick version of this traditional holiday décor.

Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In