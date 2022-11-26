The Humbug Police may storm your domain if you get too Christmassy too soon, but now that Thanksgiving has passed, yuletide resistance has softened.
With the stigma faded, you can now establish your Christmas tree without significant social backlash. One throwback option that the U.S. Forest Service managers of the Land Between the Lakes offer annually is the u-pick version of this traditional holiday décor.
Nowadays, synthetic evergreens rule the Christmas “tree” market. Manufactured décor offers the advantage of lasting year to year, not turning brown and scattering needles all over the carpet. These factory trees do lack that smell, however.
Beyond the plastic and metal options, some traditionalists’ needs are filled by tree farm conifers that are harvested, shipped to local dealers’ lots and sold commercially.
The LBL offering is more unique, a sort of a throwback to simpler, more rustic and, well, cheaper times. The federal recreation area offers the chance for you to go out into the LBL to find, cut and haul away your own Christmas tree. And it is free.
But hold on. There are parameters to the tree hunt. As you might expect on a tightly managed federal area, you just can’t run amok with axe or saw in hand and decimate the forestry resources.
To begin, the tree must be a cedar. Only cedars — eastern red cedars, Juniperus virginiana, the common native evergreen — can be cut and taken in the free Christmas tree program.
Secondly, cedars may be taken only by those who obtain free permits. These permits, available as one permit, one tree per family, are issued only online. Find that permit at the website www.landbetweenthelakes.us/reservations.
Requiring a permit, even at no cost, gives the LBL’s U.S. Forest Service managers the chance to lay out all the rules for cedar cutting to those who are interested. Permits now are available — the program having begun yesterday — and the taking of cedars as holiday trees is allowed through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.
Rules don’t specify where the cedars are that can be taken. They do spell out locations where cedars are off limits to Christmas tree hunters: Within sight of U.S. 68/Ky. 80 and the Woodlands Trace National Scenic Byway, respectively the main east-west and area-bisecting north-south routes through the LBL.
Also, the program also prohibits the take of cedars from cemeteries, nature watch areas, campgrounds, established facilities including the Elk & Bison Prairie, timber sale areas and any mowed areas in the LBL.
Cedars taken should be less than 10 feet tall and the stump left where the cut is made must be less than 4 inches tall.
It may seem surprising that forestry managers would welcome the public to cut down any trees on such a public area, albeit with clear stipulations on how it is to be done. Yet, managers say the Christmas tree program helps maintain the open lands in the LBL as such. The vast majority of acreage in the huge area is timbered, and the smaller percentage of open land would grow right back into woodland if encroaching trees were not fended off.
Red cedars are among the first volunteer woody plants in our ecological mix to take hold in reforestation of open lands. For this, they are referred to as “pioneer” trees, commonly frontrunners in the reforestation cycle.
LBL managers, meanwhile, want to keep a certain amount of open land from being reclaimed by the trees for the habitat mix that it provides to support wildlife diversity.
While the LBL program offers red cedars particularly with open land management in mind, this tree species is traditionally appropriate for the season. Red cedar trees are the original and native Christmas trees of this region.
The foliage of the red cedar may not have the ideal structure or look to suit many Christmas decorators nowadays. But availability is key in the consideration. These cedars have been here all along while other species were absent.
Many people don’t recognize that red cedars are the nearest thing to a natural Christmas tree that is native to this region. Pines, spruces, firs — the whole range of conifers that grow as mass plantings or even ornamental lawn tree — are all exotic to our surroundings here.
The ubiquitous pine tree here, loblolly pine, is an import from other areas of North America. So are the other conifers that are much fewer in numbers. No pines were original equipment here.
Going back several generations, when some local family had access to part of the landscape where they might find and cut their own Christmas tree, their options were bare minimum. The native red cedar was the only thing growing out there that looked anything like a Christmas tree.
Check out the LBL cut-your-own Christmas tree program if you want to go traditional for this region. Stalking and harvesting you own eastern red cedar could become a modern-day family tradition.
You could hold out for a more picture-perfect spruce or fir, but if you cut one of those, it probably will have to come from somebody’s lawn. If you must have one of those, don’t tell them I sent you.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.