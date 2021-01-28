Educators from across McCracken County made their way to the Paducah Tilghman High School gym Wednesday to receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Over the course of four hours, 375 teachers and staffers from Paducah Public Schools, St. Mary School System and Community Christian Academy got their shots.
Paducah Tilghman High School principal Allison Steig was overjoyed on the occasion.
“It is so crucial for us to be able to get the kids back in the building to get back to normal. That is what every educator in this school and in the United States wants to happen,” Steig told The Sun. “I think (the process was) very smooth. There was a lot of organization that went into preparing.”
A team of administrators and health officials, including Tony Brock, Paducah Public Schools director of pupil personnel, planned Wednesday’s clinic.
“Once we got past an initial surge and vaccinations started taking place, the event ran like a well-oiled machine,” Brock said. “People from all over the district have said they appreciated the effort that was put into the event.”
Between this clinic and the one put on by McCracken County Schools on Jan. 22, all of the county’s educators who desired to get vaccinated will have had their first dose, Purchase District Health Department Director Kent Koster said in an afternoon interview. Their booster shots will be given 28 days after their first dose.
With the school workers taken care of, Koster looks forward to moving on to the 70 and older population that comprises the rest of the state vaccination plan’s Phase 1B. So far, Koster estimates that around 8,000 people in that age group have added themselves to the list for vaccination, but when they all will be taken care of, he said, is “the $100,000 question.”
“Without knowing the amount of vaccine our county will receive, there’s no knowing when that will occur,” Koster said. “There are changes taking place on the federal and state level that can and probably will affect the amount of vaccine that is allocated to Kentucky.”
Koster expects some of these changes to be detailed in Gov. Andy Beshear’s Thursday briefing on the pandemic.
PTHS chemistry teacher Shelley McGregor said she felt like Wednesday was a big step toward a return to normalcy for area educators and students.
“If we want some sort of normalcy as quickly as possible I think vaccines is the way to get that done,” she said. “I cannot express how excited I am to get back to normal, especially in a hands-on science class. I am ready to get back to that because this year has been a struggle.
“Doing a virtual (chemistry) lab is still beneficial but it’s just not the same experience as being there.”
Many of the people administering the shots were school nurses. Some of these same nurses have been working for months doing COVID testing and contact tracing calls
Leslie Teer, who typically serves as the school nurse for Clark Elementary, found Wednesday’s clinic fulfilling.
“When (the pandemic) first happened we were pulled to do the COVID clinic, so we started with the swabs. We’ve been working when we weren’t at school doing COVID testing and calling so it’s really nice to see the final piece,” she said. “We started at the beginning and now we’re seeing the end.”
Teer said she had noticed the happiness on the hidden faces of the staff and faculty she gave shots to.
“You can see the smiles with the masks on. They’re happy,” she said. “This is a good thing. We’re going to get this gone and be ready for a new day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.