One of our most impressive woodpeckers pecks in the dirt more than it does in wood.
It long has been called a yellowhammer. A little more formally, this is a yellow-shafted flicker, an eastern form of the northern flicker.
There is only one woodpecker that grows larger hereabouts, that being the big and crested pileated woodpecker. Pileateds are relatively huge, but our flickers are a pretty good handful.
The yellowhammer grows to about 12.5 inches long with a wingspread of about 20 inches. Comparing it to other familiar birds, it is smaller than a crow but easily larger than a robin.
When it comes down to coloration, our flickers look like they were designed and adorned at the end of the workday with whatever hues were left on the assembly line. They are quite a mix: some of this, a bit of that.
This bird is basically gray with thin black bars on the back and upper surface of wings. Its belly and rump are white to cream with black spots. On its upper breast there is a bold black “bib” that makes a sort of smiley face. The contrasty bib is one of the most positive identifiers of this species.
The flicker’s head and nape are a bluish gray with a red streak trailing back on each side from behind where you’d expect ears to be. Around the eyes, a flicker has a rusty brown color that fades into a beige or fawn color that wraps around the throat.
Male flickers have a black moustache marking that runs back from each side of its beak.
These flickers get their subspecies name from yellow shafts (with black tips) on their flight and tail feathers. You can other see this when one of them is at rest, but the yellow flashes pretty vividly when you jump one into flight.
It’s hard to grasp what this bird looks like from the description. So, hey, look at the picture.
But jump a woodpecker? Yes, that often occurs because the primary foods for yellow-shafted flickers are ants, beetle grubs and other insects that they extract from the ground. A flicker has a stout bill with a slight downward curve that it uses to prod around in the dirt.
Employing a tongue that can reach down about two inches farther, a flicker forages in the soil for insect vittles that other woodpeckers get from probing decaying wood in the trees.
Our flickers are cavity nesters when it is time to produce their single clutch of eggs and hatch youngsters in the spring-summer cycle, and they roost in tree cavities when off duty.
The yellow-shafted ones also use trees to drum – pounding on resonant trunks to advertise their presence and territorial claims to the wooded neighborhoods.
There are plenty of reports of flickers using man-made metal objects on which to drum. There is one report of a flicker that learned to drum on part of a derelict tractor, and that avian hammerhead’s pounding could be detected by human ears a half-mile away.
Despite their need and use of trees, feeding sends them to open fields, clearings and grasslands where flickers get down to ground level and poke around in the dirt for those ants and other invertebrate delights.
Ages ago, I used to think it odd that I was often flushing woodpeckers out of grassy areas when they were supposed to be in the trees whacking wood. When that flash of yellow finally sunk in, I came to realize that this particular woodpecker primarily is a dirtpecker.
This mix of needs - timber and open ground - makes the flicker’s ideal habitat a little different from that of other woodpeckers. The yellowhammers are a little more oriented to edge cover, trees bordering fields, that brings the elements they require into close proximity. The interiors of large timber tracts are better suited to other species.
Yellow-shafted flickers also depart from the ways of other cousin woodpeckers in that many of them are migrators. Most woodies are simply homebodies. They nest hereabouts, and the same birds live right here throughout the year.
Local nesting yellowhammers can experience difficulty in winter when the ground freezes and feeding on ants and other insects grows difficult. They are adaptable enough, however, to feed on fruits and seeds when their favored foods are inaccessible.
Joining locals, flickers from northern nesting areas are apt to pile in here during the fall and winter. At this time of year, we might experience a mix of mostly local birds along with some migrants from the upper Midwest and Canada.
I’m convinced that northern flickers migrate in flocks of their own kind.
I hadn’t thought about this until one late fall day when, as I was perched up a tree while deer hunting, that a small flock of about a dozen yellowhammers settled into that tree all around me. Unless that was a scheduled meeting of all the flickers in the neighborhood, I’d bet it was a flock of northern migrators enjoying western Kentucky facilities.
One of my favorite things about flickers is their small talk. They are loud with their prime territorial calls, but especially when a couple are communicating at close range, they make pleasant conversation that sounds like “wicka, wicka, wicka,” etc.
I don’t know what it means but recognize that bird talk and you’ll realize how often yellowhammers are out and about.
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
