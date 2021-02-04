Yeiser's first exhibit of 2021 shines light on gallery members

The doors of the Yeiser Art Center will open to the public for the first time in 2021 Saturday with the mounting of the institution’s annual Members Exhibition — an art show highlighting the talents of gallery members and creators across all mediums.
Lexie Millikan, the center’s executive director, was incredibly pleased with the number of submissions for this year’s show, which amounted to 58 pieces from 40 different artists and spanned oil and acrylic painting, mixed media, photography, sculpture, fiber art, weavings, ceramics to several other art forms.
“It’s actually been really encouraging and inspiring that we’ve had so many submissions for the show and we’ve even had new members join and submit pieces,” Millikan told The Sun. “It’s really exciting, especially this year when we’ve had to make so many changes and we’ve had to be closed.”
With the gallery having been closed to the public for nearly two months, Millikan and the YAC staff are excited to welcome local art lovers back into the building.
“It really will be nice to have people back in the gallery again,” Millikan said. “Of course, it feels good just to see the artists coming in, of course the ones we know but also ones that we don’t, and just to get back to a little bit of a normal routine.”
Visitors to the gallery will be able to view the exhibit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday starting this weekend and running through March 20. For more information, visit www.theyeiser.org.
In a typical year, the gallery would host a big reception for the artists participating in the exhibition, but this year Millikan believes they will be unable to do so due to concerns over COVID-19.
“The reception is, for the moment, on hold,” she said. “If we think that we’re able to safely host something a little later in the show then we’ll do that, but it’s likely we won’t do anything that’s open to the public.”
Assuming there isn’t a reception, Millikan expects to announce awards for the exhibition sometime late in its run virtually.
Looking forward to the remainder of the gallery’s exhibition slate — which includes Fantastic Fibers, a fiber art showcase; a solo show from local artist Michael Terra; a selection from the gallery’s permanent collection; Art Through The Lens, the gallery’s annual photography exhibition; Teen Spirit, which highlights area high school students; and the traditional Wastelanders collective show — the executive director is hopeful YAC will be able to proceed with everything as planned.
“We have a really great exhibition calendar this year and we’re optimistic that we’re going to be able to do those shows in the same way (as this one),” she said. “We just have to see how the year goes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.