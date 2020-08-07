The Yeiser Art Center snagged a valuable lifeline earlier this month, as the Paducah institution received a $50,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.
The local gallery was one of 855 organizations in the country — and one of only 12 in Kentucky — to receive these funds as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Unlike most grants, which are usually tied to programming costs — these monies can be used for operational costs, supporting staff salaries, fees for artists or contractual personnel and facilities costs.
“Thankfully the NEA understood the need to support personnel, they want to make sure that people can stay employed in the arts right now,” Yeiser director Lexie Millikan told the Sun. “It helps us with our payroll and facilities costs, as well as artist stipends for some upcoming programming that we have which is great that they’ve allowed us to continue to support some of our local artists.”
Arts Endowment Chairman Mary Anne Carter recognized the struggle of small, local artists in a July statement.
“All of us at the National Endowment for the Arts are keenly aware that arts organizations across the country are hurting, struggling, and trying to survive and that our supply of funding does not come close to meeting the demand for assistance,” Carter said. “That said, I am enormously proud of the over-and-above efforts of the Arts Endowment staff to swiftly and professionally manage such a large amount of additional work in a relatively short period of time on behalf of the American public.”
These funds, Millikan explained, make up around a quarter of the gallery’s operational budget in a normal year and could help extend the institution’s life should COVID-19 continue to hamper attendance.
“Having a grant like this is a huge relief because we, of course, have limited activities which means that donations and sponsorships are lower and people are being more cautious with how they spend money,” she said. “So not only did we have to be closed, we lost out on revenue because of that and then we’ve had different expenses because of the pandemic — like reprogramming everything.
“This kind of grant is something that could quite literally keep us going well beyond when we might have not been able to down the road.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the gallery to refocus some its programming dollars into virtual opportunities. One of these new programs is a series of videos featuring artists providing instruction, inspiration and entertainment as part of the gallery’s Keep Paducah Creative initiative — an effort to foster further creativity and innovation in the city.
More information, exhibits and important dates can be found at www.yeiserartscenter.org.
Right now at the Yeiser Art Center, visitors can view a new exhibit — “Visible,” a collection of works by Black, indigenous and people of color working in the region. “Visible” will remain on display at the gallery through Sept. 19.
