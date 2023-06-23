For the second year in a row, the Yeiser Art Center is giving the community a chance to see their "artwork" hang inside the local downtown art gallery.
The Second Annual Community Draw-A-Thon will be held Tuesday through Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
"This was a huge hit last year and we're expecting an even better turnout this year now that people know about it," said the Yeiser's Will Brandon.
The gallery walls will be covered head-to-toe with large sheets of paper and all supplies needed to participate will be provided.
In addition, the Yeiser will be partnering with Dry Ground for a special 21-plus adults only drink and draw from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday. Local artists Rachel Alford and Tyler King will be leading sessions.
On Thursday from 5-7 p.m. there will be a reception and book signing for local artist William Renzulli and his book "According to Me" as well.
