Teen Spirit, a annual art exhibition at the Yeiser Art Center featuring artwork from local high school students, is official open at the Yeiser’s gallery in downtown Paducah.
This year’s Teen Spirit exhibition features 215 pieces of artwork from 208 students from 11 different area schools and homeschool programs. In addition to homeschool students, schools represented in Teen Spirit 2022 include McCracken County High School, Paducah Tilghman High School, Community Christian Academy, Calloway County High School, Duncan Academy, Marion High School, Massac County High School, Murray High School and Trigg County High School.
Teen Spirit started in 1993 as part of an ongoing effort to support area art programs and recognize the young art talent in the region, and has come to symbolize the success of art education in the area. The exhibition also serves as a tribute to all the schools, students, teachers and art professionals whose work and dedication have helped the exhibition continue its success over the years.
Yeiser Art Center will hold a free public reception for Teen Spirit on Dec. 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. While there is no admission fee to the gallery, donations are encouraged to support the Yeiser’s mission.
Teen Spirit is on view Nov. 19th through Dec. 4. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
