Over 200 art pieces from local high school students are on display at the Yeiser Art Center as part of the annual Teen Spirit exhibition. Teen Spirit is on display through Dec. 4.

Teen Spirit, a annual art exhibition at the Yeiser Art Center featuring artwork from local high school students, is official open at the Yeiser’s gallery in downtown Paducah.

This year’s Teen Spirit exhibition features 215 pieces of artwork from 208 students from 11 different area schools and homeschool programs. In addition to homeschool students, schools represented in Teen Spirit 2022 include McCracken County High School, Paducah Tilghman High School, Community Christian Academy, Calloway County High School, Duncan Academy, Marion High School, Massac County High School, Murray High School and Trigg County High School.

