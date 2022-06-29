For anyone who has ever dreamed of seeing their artwork hang inside of an art gallery, the Yeiser Art Center is giving the community a chance to do just that over the next couple of days.
Community members are invited to create their own artwork on paper covering the inside of the Yeiser Art Center for its first Community Draw-A-Thon. The free event started Tuesday, and continues today and tomorrow at the Yeiser from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Will Brandon, project coordinator for the Yeiser Art Center, said this is a project Yeiser members have wanted to for a while to help engage the community, give people a different activity to do and invite more people to learn more about the Yeiser Center. These days worked out to host the community drawing event since the art center is in between exhibitions.
“We had a couple of weeks in between our next shows, so we decided, like, ‘how can we get the community involved, how can we have our entire gallery involved?’ So, pretty much our entire staff decided that this Draw-A-Thon thing is something we’ve talked about before, and so, it was perfect,” Brandon said.
All of the gallery walls are covered in paper, which Brandon said was donated to the Yeiser Center by Phoenix Paper in Wickliffe. Artists of all levels can add their own designs of any size. Folks are welcome to either use art supplies available at the Yeiser Center, or are welcome to bring their own drawing supplies, Brandon said.
For those seeking inspiration, there are also prompts posted throughout the art gallery. Prompts vary in guidance and subject matter from “draw something with all of the colors of the rainbow” to “Draw Pitbull, either the dog or the musician.”
Each day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., there are also local artists on hand to help give prompts for those seeking guidance. Brandon said it is also an opportunity to learn a new skill from artists from the community, and to ask other artists for tips and tricks of the trade.
“There’s not a lot of opportunities to just go somewhere and doodle publicly and learn from people,” Brandon added.
Anna-Drew Bagwell and John Carter Chappell added some of their own drawings to the collection Tuesday, including detailed drawings of their cars and other line drawings.
Bagwell said the Draw-A-Thon gave her and Chappell something to do together, and was a way for the two to have an outlet for their creativity.
