Artist Kaylan Buteyn, one of two artists who work is featured in the Yeiser Art Center’s current exhibition “Equilibrium,” is hosting an artist talk at the Yeiser Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
The theme of Buteyn’s artist talk will be “defining your own idea of success in the art world.”
Buteyn is an artist, curator founder of the Artist/Mother Podcast spotlighting working artists who are also mothers, and founder of Stay Home Gallery & Residency in Paris, Tennessee.
Many of Buteyn’s paintings are abstract and often reference the maternal form. She started Artist/Mother Podcast as an extension of her art practice interviewing working artists who are mothers. Her podcast’s network of women artists support each other through exhibitions, publications, retreats and a critique group program.
Along with co-founder Pam Taylor, Buteyn launched the Stay Home Gallery in 2020 as a virtual gallery in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Soon, the two took the virtual gallery to a physical space, and Buteyn offered her Tennessee home as a gallery and artist residency space. She now lives with her partner and three children in Indiana.
Buteyn’s work is in the “Equilibrium” exhibition, along with fellow artist Ronald Toth, at the Yeiser Art Center. “Equilibrium” spotlights the artists’ abstraction of natural subjects, although the two artists use different mediums to accomplish this.
“Equilibrium” is on display at the Yeiser through Sept. 10. An opening reception with the
