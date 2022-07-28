PADNWS-07-28-22 YEISER - PHOTO

Artist Kaylan Buteyn will be speaking at an artist talk at the Yeiser Art Center in Paducah on Saturday morning.

 Contributed

Artist Kaylan Buteyn, one of two artists who work is featured in the Yeiser Art Center’s current exhibition “Equilibrium,” is hosting an artist talk at the Yeiser Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

The theme of Buteyn’s artist talk will be “defining your own idea of success in the art world.”

