Yeiser announces YAC-tober Fest for fall

The Yeiser Art Center is bringing a rocking new event to the area this fall — YAC-tober Fest — as a fundraising effort to help alleviate some of the nonprofit’s pandemic-connected problems and aid in restoring financial stability to the organization.
YAC-tober Fest will be a ticketed two-day music and arts festival at Carson Park Oct. 1-2 and headlined by Lucero — a gritty, rough and tumble rock band out of Memphis, Tennessee. Other artists on the bill revealed Monday morning via YAC’s social media channels include Morgan Wade, Kelsey Waldon, The Wheelhouse Rousters, Tony Logue, Abe Partridge, Callon B & The Hive, Clifton Davis and EVRGRN, with still more to be announced.
After two straight springs without being able to hold Lower Town Arts & Music Festival, the YAC team was raring to put an event together.
“Initially, we planned to push LTAMF to fall of 2020, in the hopes that we would be able to have large in-person gatherings again. Once we realized that wasn’t likely, we started planning for 2021 and hoped we might be able to have a spring event, which as it drew closer, also had to be changed,” said YAC Executive Director Lexie Millikan. “Because LTAMF is a free event with multiple public entrances and exits, there is no way to limit capacity. This led us to the necessity of holding an event in a place where we could easily limit capacity while still allowing for adequate social distancing space. We wanted the event to be in the cooler months, so we were looking at dates in October and YAC-toberfest was born!”
VIP and general admission tickets for the event are already for sale online through yac.ticketspice.com/yactoberfest, where more information is available. An additional “pay-what-you-want” kickoff event will precede YAC-tober Fest on Sept. 30.
A general admission pass for the weekend comes to $22 after fees and kids age 12 and younger are free with purchase. There will be two stages at the event, as well as food and beverage vendors, artist booths, children’s activities and a petting zoo.
Proceeds from the event will be going directly to supporting the arts nonprofit.
“The pandemic has been especially hard on nonprofit organizations, Yeiser Art Center included,” Millikan added. “So there was really no other choice but to have this event be ticketed, in order to serve as a fundraiser for Yeiser Art Center. It was important to us to keep it accessible, so general admission ticket prices are set very low.
“We want to bring our community together to celebrate the arts and raise money for Yeiser Art Center.”
Seth Murphy, the event’s musical director, is just excited to be able to book musicians again.
“I’m excited about every single musician on the lineup,” he said. “Most people are more familiar with names like Lucero and Kelsey Waldon, but there’s been some excellent music brewing in Paducah during the shutdown that I can’t wait for people to get to see live.”
While YAC-tober Fest will not be replacing LTAMF, Millikan’s not sure if it will have a second iteration at this point. That will depend on the results it bears this fall and on YAC’s financial state.
“It is going to take a long time for nonprofits to recover from the pandemic, so different kinds of fundraisers will become a necessity in order to restore the financial stability of many organizations,” she said. “I could picture it becoming a great addition to the events and programming that we do throughout the year at Yeiser Art Center.”
