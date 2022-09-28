Three drivers were injured and the Robert Cherry Civic Center sustained significant damage after a semi driver crashed into the side of the building Tuesday morning.

Paducah Police responded to the center, at the intersection of H.C. Mathis Drive and Park Avenue shortly after 6 a.m., to find the 2018 Kenworth semi with its cab partially inside the center, and two other vehicles damaged.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In