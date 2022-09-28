Three drivers were injured and the Robert Cherry Civic Center sustained significant damage after a semi driver crashed into the side of the building Tuesday morning.
Paducah Police responded to the center, at the intersection of H.C. Mathis Drive and Park Avenue shortly after 6 a.m., to find the 2018 Kenworth semi with its cab partially inside the center, and two other vehicles damaged.
Police said Kenneth Flournoy, 55, of Tenaha, Texas, was driving north on H.C. Mathis Drive, and collided with a pickup truck driving west on Park Avenue.
Both vehicles collided with a passenger car that was stopped facing south on H.C. Mathis Drive.
The driver of that vehicle, Tara Luten, 41, of Paducah, told police she had been stopped at a red light when Flournoy ran the light and collided with her vehicle and the truck.
The pickup came to rest beside the semi near the wall of the civic center.
The pickup’s driver, Donald Tucker, 50, of Paducah, told police he didn’t remember the wreck.
Police said Flournoy told an officer at the scene he believed his light was green.
All three drivers were transported to Baptist Health Paducah for treatment.
Recovery operations took several hours, as crews had to construct supports for the wall of the civic center before removing the semi.
No estimate of damage to the civic center had been provided by Tuesday afternoon, but city officials had already been discussing a renovation project.
Workers at the scene said Flournoy had been hauling chicken offal, bound for a pet food plant.
Crews used several bags of spill absorbent to soak up liquid leaking from the vehicle.
Officials did not say whether the load was compromised or was still suitable for use.
Operations impacted traffic on Park Avenue and H.C. Mathis Drive intermittently over several hours.
