WPSD Local 6 was among the finalists for the 2022 Impact Broadcast Awards announced Thursday, leading all Kentucky television stations with 28 nominations in 22 categories.
WPSD Local 6 is the only finalist for the Overall Excellence award in the Television II division which includes all television stations in Kentucky, except those in Louisville & Lexington.
“This news department cares deeply about serving the news and information needs of our region. I think that’s reflected in the quality of work honored by the Impact Awards today,” said Perry Boxx, News Director at WPSD Local 6. “To be the only station named a finalist for overall excellence is both humbling and gratifying.”
Journalist Brianna Clark received 15 nominations in 14 categories including News Anchor, Multimedia Reporter, TV Reporter, Investigative Reporting, and Enterprise Reporting.
“It’s important to know that every individual award really has a team of people who make the work possible, said Clark, news anchor for the highly-rated morning news program Local 6 Today. “This newsroom inspires us all to do our best work.”
Both Clark and Boxx are nominated for their collaboration on the investigative report titled Caught on Camera: Paducah Veteran Suing after Encounter with Local Deputy.
The KBA recognized WPSD photojournalist Mason Watkins with five nominations including News Videographer and TV Editor.
Other WPSD Local 6 journalists receiving multiple nominations include evening news anchors Jennifer Horbelt and Todd Faulkner, and sports anchor Adam Wells.
Chief meteorologist Trent Okerson and evening meteorologist Noah Bergren were nominated for their outstanding work forecasting and presenting the weather.
The Impact Awards were created by a merger of the award programs previously conducted by the Kentucky Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. The winners are expected to be announced in April.
Thirteen WPSD journalists were named finalists in a variety of categories. They are: Jeff Bidwell, Blake Sandlin, Mike Spissinger, Leanne Fuller, James Priewe, Brianna Clark, Adam Wells, Mason Watkins, Perry Boxx, Todd Faulkner, Jennifer Horbelt, Noah Bergren, and Trent Okerson.
Founded in 1957, WPSD Local 6 is the NBC affiliate station for the Paducah, KY-Cape Girardeau, MO-Harrisburg, IL market. The station covers news in 44 counties in four states.
