Editor’s Note: WPSD-TV is owned by Paxton Media Group, which also publishes The Sun.
Continuing a battle to determine whether Murray State University administration, including President Bob Jackson, improperly killed a story regarding former Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson, WPSD-TV has sued the university over alleged violations of Kentucky open records laws.
Seeking to compel the university to release records they argue were either withheld entirely or improperly redacted, the station filed the suit Monday in Calloway County Circuit Court.
The allegations center around the events following an open records request filed by Murray State’s public radio station and NPR affiliate, WKMS, in March.
The radio station filed the request with Kentucky’s Administrative Office of the Courts, attempting to obtain video of Jameson walking in the courthouse in his underwear.
Following disciplinary hearings held last summer, the Judicial Conduct Commission found Jameson improperly used his position as judge in attempting to convince WKMS to kill the story.
Former WKMS Station Manager Chad Lampe testified before the JCC that he received a call from Jameson following its request, and that Jameson told him he had spoken with Jackson about the matter, and that Jackson was displeased.
WPSD filed the first of two open records requests in October, seeking records related to communications that would show whether Jackson or other administrators interfered in the radio station’s reporting on the matter.
According to the lawsuit, the university denied “the vast majority” of the first request, which also sought records from and to WKMS news personnel “regarding WKMS News.”
Among its reasons for denying the request, Murray State claimed some records were not “readily available,” requesting time to search for them, and asserted First Amendment privilege over other records.
The lawsuit claims that the university produced 32 “heavily redacted emails” in response to the first part of that request, as well as reiterating its denial to provide WKMS records on First Amendment and other grounds.
WPSD appealed the university’s denial of that request in November, to the office of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who determined Murray State violated the Open Records Act.
Following that ruling, the university provided some records, including WKMS communications the suit calls “heavily redacted.”
Also in November, WPSD filed a second open records request, seeking information regarding various meetings, budgets and reports, some of which regarded WKMS and its mission, as well as the accreditation of the university’s journalism department.
According to the lawsuit, the university improperly withheld and redacted its records in response to that request.
The lawsuit requests an expedited briefing schedule and hearing as soon as practical, as well as an injunction ordering Murray State to disclose the requested records in their entirety. WPSD also asks for reimbursement of costs including attorney fees, and “statutory penalties.”
The lawsuit was filed by Louisville firm, Kaplan Johnson Abate & Bird.
Murray State, through a spokesperson, declined comment on Tuesday.
