The Princeton Art Guild is exhibiting the work of Teresa Dorroh in its Charles Alvin Lisanby Gallery.
The show, “Art by Tooey” will be in house all of April and May 2021.
Teresa Dorroh, aka Tooey, was born and is originally from Princeton. After raising her children, she moved a short distance away to the greater Nashville, Tennessee, area for work. She attended the University of Kentucky and the American Management Association resulting in a 30-year career in sales and business development management in the industrial propane and industrial gas markets.
Since 2018, Dorroh has been featured in Lake & Golf magazine as a new artist in the Nashville area. Her hand-painted Angel Christmas ornaments and greeting cards are sold at the French Shoppe in downtown Nashville, in two locations.
Prints, canvas, facemasks, mugs, throw pillows, handbags and more featuring Art by Tooey are available at http://teresa-dorroh.pixels.com/.
New art posted on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ArtByTooey. Contact information for original artwork: teresa.dorroh@gmail.com or 270-625-3599.
An artist reception to honor Dorroh and her artwork is scheduled for 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at the Guild House located at 115 E. Main S. in downtown Princeton.
