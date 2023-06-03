Kelly Workman has been named the new principal of Clark Elementary School, the Paducah Independent School District announced on Thursday.

Workman previously served as the assistant principal of the school, starting in October 2019. Before that, she taught family and consumer sciences at Paducah Tilghman High School from 2011 to 2019.

