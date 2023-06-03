Kelly Workman has been named the new principal of Clark Elementary School, the Paducah Independent School District announced on Thursday.
Workman previously served as the assistant principal of the school, starting in October 2019. Before that, she taught family and consumer sciences at Paducah Tilghman High School from 2011 to 2019.
Workman has been an educator and school administrator for 15 years, having served as an instructional assistant at PTHS from February 2009 through May 2011.
Workman earned her bachelor of science degree in family and consumer sciences and a master of arts degree in secondary education from Murray State University. She earned her educational specialist degree in instructional leadership from University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg.
“We’re pleased to welcome Mrs. Workman as the new principal of Clark Elementary,” said Superintendent Donald Shively. “Mrs. Workman is respected as a servant-leader whose knowledge, experience and sincere dedication will ensure success for our students, their families and our faculty and staff.”
Workman said her leadership team will be committed to creating a safe, inclusive and equitable learning environment.
“I am truly honored and humbled to have been selected as principal of Clark Elementary School,” she said. “I am eager to work alongside our dedicated teachers, staff and parents to provide an exceptional educational experience for our students.
“As principal, my vision for Clark Elementary will be centered on fostering a culture of academic excellence, empowering students to reach their full potential and cultivating a strong sense of community.”
Workman succeeds Nick Dietrich, who served as principal since April 2020 after serving as the interim principal from October 2019 to April 2020. He is seeking to have a teaching position within the Paducah school district.
Workman will officially begin her new position on July 1.
