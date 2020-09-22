The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the music garden in Noble Park on Monday morning drew over 70 people to the new amenity, where teamwork was a part of the overture.
Several city officials were on the scene for the ceremony. City commissioner Brenda McElroy, who spearheaded the project, spoke at length.
“This is just a wonderful, wonderful addition to our park,” she said. “There’s a lot of things I’ve learned while serving on the commission and one of those is the value of our citizens that look to the future of our community.
“We want to leave this place better than we found it, and sometimes we get a little narrow vision … but this is something that is going to endure for generations.”
The new site rests on the west side of Lake Montgomery and features 10 music stations that people of all ages can enjoy laid out along a concrete pad designed to resemble sound waves. A plaque made to look like a conductor’s station stands at the front of the park. The area was chosen for its “unique 360-view of the park,” City Engineer Rick Murphy said.
Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless offered some remarks earlier in the ceremony.
“What an incredible project,” the mayor said. “How excited I am to see these young kids out here playing these instruments and getting access to something that not everyone has access to.”
Harless also noted that community partners were the main reason this project came to fruition. McElroy and City Manager Jim Arndt noted the same thing.
“It could not have come together without great work,” Arndt said. “One person could not have done it by themselves.”
Seven local garden clubs and several private donors raised more than $30,000 to purchase the instruments, according to a city news release.
The garden clubs that provided funding toward this project were El Arbol Garden Club, Fleur de Lis Garden Club, Four Seasons Garden Club, LaPetite Fleur Garden Club, Paducah Garden Club, Prestwick Garden Club, and Potting Shed Garden Club.
Private donations were received from the following generous members of the community: Molly and Lars Blythe; Shelia and Den Johnston; Susan and Jeff Golightly; Teddy Fiorita Day; Christy and Mark Meisenheimer; Janice and Craig Housman; Jennifer and Gary Gay; Sandy and Dwight Swann; Brenda and Brad McElroy; Patricia and Lynn Habacker; Debbie and Ted Davies; Sharon and Lee Powell; and Jeane Framptom.
Before the ceremony was over, McElroy — a Fleur de Lis Garden Club member — would thank all the departments of the city government who contributed to the project, as well as the donors and garden clubs, with a special thanks to Dortha Page, who helped lead the effort among the clubs.
The banding together of the community to make this project happen was an encouraging thing for McElroy. Her goal was to give the park a new element that contributed to mental and physical health aspects of Paducahans.
“We all know the value of music bringing joy to us, bringing comfort, and it keeps us moving,” she added. “My goal was to see people moving around the park — moms with strollers, people walking laps — that they would stop at a playground or a gazebo and it would keep them in the park longer.
“Let this trend continue. Let’s help grow Paducah and share the treasure we enjoy by investing in our future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.