Lane restrictions are planned this week at a couple of locations on Interstate 24 in western Kentucky, the state Transportation Cabinet said.
On Monday through Thursday, a daytime work zone lane restriction will be located near the 29 mile marker for both eastbound and westbound traffic. The work is to allow for upgrades of navigation lights on the Tennessee River Bridge, the cabinet said in a news release.
The cabinet also plans a daytime work zone lane restriction on the Cumberland River Bridge Tuesday through Thursday. The restriction near the 33 mile marker is to allow a detailed inspection of the bridge, depending on weather.
Eastbound traffic will be limited to one lane on Tuesday, while westbound traffic will be restricted on Wednesday. The Thursday work zone will be used for any inspection work not completed the first two days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.