The work zone right-lane restriction on westbound I-24 near Lyon County has been shortened to two miles, from mile markers 47.5 to 45.5, according to a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet news release.
The transportation cabinet said a contractor is repairing and replacing pavement near the Lake Barkley and Eddy Creek Bridge east of the Exit 45 interchange. The remaining work will take about two weeks to complete.
Westbound drivers should watch for traffic backup during peak commute times, especially as they approach the 48-mile marker.
Drive cautiously for equipment, flaggers and construction personnel. The work zone speed limit is 55 miles per hour. There is no impact on eastbound traffic in this work zone.
According to the transportation cabinet, Harper Construction is the prime contractor working under a master agreement.
