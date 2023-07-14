The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said it plans a daytime work zone lane restriction on the Interstate 24 Tennessee River Bridge between Calvert City and Grand Rivers starting Tuesday, July 18.
According to a news release, this work zone lane restriction along I-24 at the 29 mile marker is to allow a detailed inspection of bridges over the Tennessee River between Exit 27 and Exit 31. The work zone will be in place each day from about 7 a.m., to around 5 p.m., CDT, for about two weeks anytime weather allows.
In addition to climbers, the inspection team will use an Under Bridge Inspection Vehicle and a man-lift to access the bridge structure.
Initially, inspection work will start on the westbound bridge, then move to the eastbound lanes. There may be times when there are work zone lane restrictions for both directions of travel. The work zone will be taken down during the overnight hours.
Once the detailed inspection is completed, a contractor will do specialized testing of T-1 high-strength steel and welds in the bridge support structure, according to the news release.
KYTC said the I-24 Tennessee River Bridge is the only span in KYTC District 1 that will undergo this type of specialized testing. The news release said it contains “T-1” steel — a grade of high-strength, quenched and treated steel known for being highly amenable to welding and machining. In May 2021, a fracture was discovered in a weld — referred to as a “butt weld” — in a T-1 steel component of the Interstate 40 Hernando de Soto Bridge between Memphis, Tennessee, and West Memphis, Arkansas.
As a result, the Federal Highway Administration in December 2021 issued a memorandum to states to identify, inspect and test specific T-1 steel bridges to verify the soundness of all butt welds with the use of non-destructive testing. FHWA asked that all the projects be completed by March 31, 2024, according to the news release.
Michael Baker International, an engineering firm instrumental in the emergency repair of the Interstate 71/Interstate 75 Brent Spence Bridge between Covington and Cincinnati following a fire in 2020, will lead the inspection and testing.
KYTC said that during the inspection, and the testing work to follow, motorists should be alert for slowing and merging traffic as they approach this work zone. Some delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment to facilitate the work.
Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers and inspection personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
All bridges on public roadways get a federally mandated detailed inspection every 24 months with long-span river and lake bridges getting an additional walk-through inspection annually.
The Interstate 24 Tennessee River Bridge consists of twin tied-arch suspension bridges at I-24 mile point 29.352 at the Marshall-Livingston County line, according to KYTC.
