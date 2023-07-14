The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said it plans a daytime work zone lane restriction on the Interstate 24 Tennessee River Bridge between Calvert City and Grand Rivers starting Tuesday, July 18.

According to a news release, this work zone lane restriction along I-24 at the 29 mile marker is to allow a detailed inspection of bridges over the Tennessee River between Exit 27 and Exit 31. The work zone will be in place each day from about 7 a.m., to around 5 p.m., CDT, for about two weeks anytime weather allows.

