The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials said they plan to close one lane of Interstate 24 eastbound near the mile marker 7 in Paducah for a concrete pothole patching project.
Drivers going eastbound should be alert for slowing and merging traffic as they approach the exit 7 interchange. All traffic will move to the left-hand lane of this work zone.
This eastbound work zone is expected to begin around 8 a.m. Wednesday, and remain up until sometime late in the day on Thursday, according to the KYTC.
