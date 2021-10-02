A contractor will begin repairing and mitigation procedures on the flood damage caused to downtown Paducah’s riverfront park Monday, the city announced in a Friday news release.
The contract between the city of Paducah and Wilkins Construction was approved earlier this week to initiate the Riverfront Park Land Mass Project, which will considerably improve the state of the park immediately adjacent to the boat dock.
Passersby can expect to see fences blocking off the area next week with the placement of rip-rap and other materials to follow later. Access to the park’s stone revetment and sidewalks, including the main sidewalk along the roadway, will be restricted.
The project will expand the stone revetment, add rip-rap and place erosion control blocks near the sidewalks. Since the land mass was affected by flooding and severe weather in 2020, the city has received Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funding of nearly $400,000 for the project in addition to the state providing nearly $64,000.
The project is expected to be completed before the end of January.
