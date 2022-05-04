The contractor working for the City of Paducah, Wilkins Construction Company, has resumed work on the Riverfront Park Land Mass Project. This project involves repairing and mitigating flood damage to the riverfront park located adjacent to the boat dock.
Wilkins began working on the project last October with the expectation that work would be completed by the end of January. However, due to weather and high river levels, work was halted in early January this year. This week, the project resumed with an expected completion date of May 31.
The project includes expanding the stone revetment, adding rip-rap, and placing erosion control blocks adjacent to the sidewalks. For the public’s safety, the contractor has restricted access to the park’s stone revetment and sidewalks.
Since the land mass was affected by flooding and severe weather in 2020, the city has received FEMA funding of nearly $400,000 for the project in addition to the State of Kentucky providing nearly $64,000.
