Mayfield

Rebuilding efforts continue after the historic December 2021 tornado damaged and destroyed traffic signals on U.S. 45 and in downtown Mayfield.

 JUSTIN JONES

MAYFIELD — Rebuilding efforts continue after the Dec. 10, 2021, tornado damaged and destroyed traffic signals on U.S. 45 and in downtown Mayfield.

Crews have begun pouring concrete and preparing sites for new traffic supports, after suppliers said they could receive new traffic signal arms within the first two weeks of August. After the tornado, suppliers told them there would be an 18-month wait on the traffic supports, leading them to try and find other suppliers. However, there were still delays on the poles and they have also faced backorders on electrical supplies.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In