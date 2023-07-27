MAYFIELD — Rebuilding efforts continue after the Dec. 10, 2021, tornado damaged and destroyed traffic signals on U.S. 45 and in downtown Mayfield.
Crews have begun pouring concrete and preparing sites for new traffic supports, after suppliers said they could receive new traffic signal arms within the first two weeks of August. After the tornado, suppliers told them there would be an 18-month wait on the traffic supports, leading them to try and find other suppliers. However, there were still delays on the poles and they have also faced backorders on electrical supplies.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said it originally planned to start rebuilding and replacing the traffic signals earlier this year.
“We had intended for this work to start, for instance in February. Here we are almost to August, and you know, we’re still kind of easing along on it, and so it’s not going as fast as anybody would like. But, at least it’s moving ahead,” KYTC District 1 spokesman Keith Todd said. “The whole idea is to try to get Mayfield back to as normal traffic flow as possible, and this is just another one of many steps trying to get back to a place closer to normal.”
Replacing damaged light poles at several I-69 interchanges was also delayed.
The interchanges include:
• U.S. 45 KY 80 intersection at the southwest edge of Mayfield.
• I-69 KY 348 Benton exit 42 interchange.
• I-69 KY 91 Princeton exit 79 interchange.
Currently, six intersections are all-way stops and will continue to be until the construction is complete. KYTC’s targeted completion date is the end of fall.
