The Paducah Parks and Recreation Department is organizing a costume contest for dogs this month.
From Oct. 26-30, participants in the Wooftober Doggie Costume Contest are encouraged to post a picture of their dog(s) in costume. Winners will be announced the week after Halloween.
The guidelines are:
To be entered for judging, photos must be posted to the Wooftober event page on Paducah Parks’ Facebook page. Each picture must have a caption stating which category it is entered for judging. Participants should use #paducahparksbarks when posting the photo.
The contest has six entry categories: Clowning Around (funniest costume); Scaredy Cat (scariest costume); Paws-itively Pup-tastic (most gorgeous costume); Top Dog (best owner and dog costume combo); Best Dog Team effort (more than two dogs all in costume); and Hotdogger Award (best overall costume).
This is the eighth year for the department to hold Wooftober events. For more information, contact Molly Johnson at 270-444-8508.
