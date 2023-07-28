The Friends of Land Between the Lakes will soon host the 27th annual Hummingbird Festival at the Woodlands Nature Station.
It's scheduled for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Aug. 5-6. According to an LBL news release, hummingbird lovers will delight in a natural spectacle as hundreds of Ruby-throated hummingbirds migrate through the Nature Station backyard. The hummingbirds will fuel up at native gardens and feeders as they prepare for the next leg of their long journey south to Central America.
LBL said visitors can learn how to create backyard habitat for hummingbirds and other wildlife through this year's festival theme, "Your Wild Backyard." Rain or shine, the event will go on. A full event schedule can be found on the Hummingbird Fest flyer.
Festival programming includes:
• Hummingbird banding and release demonstrations
• Seminars on hummingbirds, bluebirds and native gardening
• Annual photo contest award ceremony
• Backyard habitat educational booths
The Woodlands Nature Station is located within Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area at 3146 Silver Trail Road, Cadiz. Special event admission price is $9 for ages 18 and up, $7 for ages 5–17, and free for ages 4 and under.
