The Friends of Land Between the Lakes will soon host the 27th annual Hummingbird Festival at the Woodlands Nature Station.

It's scheduled for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Aug. 5-6. According to an LBL news release, hummingbird lovers will delight in a natural spectacle as hundreds of Ruby-throated hummingbirds migrate through the Nature Station backyard. The hummingbirds will fuel up at native gardens and feeders as they prepare for the next leg of their long journey south to Central America.

