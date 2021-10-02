CADIZ — The Friends of Land Between the Lakes has nine days of activities planned at its Woodlands Nature Station just in time for fall break.
Wolf Week will be held from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Oct. 2-8 inside the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area, 3146 Silver Trail Road. Admission is $5 for ages 5-17, $7 for ages 18 and older and free for ages 4 and younger.
Special wolf programs focusing on the station’s resident endangered red wolves will be held each day, including feeding time at 2:30 p.m., along with many other activities and exposure to other animals.
Nature Station’s Wooly Bear Festival will follow on Oct. 9-10 with fun fall activities including crafts, animal feeding programs, a wild edibles hike and a night hike. Registration is required for the hike, which is 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9; to register, call 270-924-2020.
For more information, call the Nature Station at 270-924-2299 or visit landbetweenthe lakes.us.
