Woodlands Nature Station celebrating Homeschool Month in April

The Friends of Land Between the Lakes is inviting home educators and families to the Woodlands Nature Station during April using the outdoors as a classroom.
A “Nature Discovery Activity Book” can be found at the Nature Station and used through a variety of exploration activities that will help teach about nature through various subjects. Books and activities are available at Nature Station daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Special programs specifically geared for homeschoolers are scheduled several times a week throughout the month, such as a DIY Pond Prowl kit or weekday Afternoon Animal Encounters at 1:30 p.m. and Raptor Row at 4 p.m.
Those who complete the activity book and attend at least two programs at Nature Station during April can earn an official Nature Discovery patch and certificate.
The seventh annual virtual Homeschoolers Day on Facebook will be April 30. This year’s theme is “What a Water-ful World!”
Featured programs include:
• Monday, April 12, 2:30 p.m. — The Circle Of Life: Life Cycles
• Wednesday, April 14, 2 p.m. — Build a Beaver Webinar (registration required)
• Thursday, April 15, 2:30 p.m. — Talking Trees
• Saturday, April 17, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. — Hematite Trail Exploration Day
• Sunday, April 18, 2:30 p.m. — Going Batty!
• Tuesday, April 20, 2:30 p.m. — Slimy Science
• Thursday, April 22, 2:30 p.m. — 10 Simple Ways to Help Wildlife at Home
• Saturday, April 24, 11 a.m.-noon — Blast the Past: Iron Furnace History
• Monday, April 26, 2:30 p.m. — Tales of Scales
• Wednesday, April 28, 2:30 p.m. — Birds 101
• Friday, April 30, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. — Seventh Annual Homeschoolers Day at the Nature Station (Virtual)
Fourth grade students can go to https://everykidinapark.gov/, get a free Every Kid in a Park pass, and get their family in for free. For more information, call the Nature Station at 270-924-2299.
